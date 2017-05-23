Warmer Kansas winters could mean more...

Warmer Kansas winters could mean more armadillo sightings

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

Residents in the Lawrence area are reporting more armadillo sightings, an occurrence that nature officials say could be due to the state's recent mild winters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May 12 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar '17 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC