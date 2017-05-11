University community remembers art history department's Ed Eglinski
"Professor Eglinski served our university well and touched the lives of many students during his nearly 40-year career on our art history faculty," said Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little. "I express my deepest condolences, on behalf of the entire university, to his family, his friends and the colleagues and students he encountered during his career at KU."
