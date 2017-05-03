Turnpike Twister: Sheltering along the road when tornadoes threaten

Dominic Dwyer scored two second-half goals, Tim Melia had his sixth shutout of the season and Sporting KC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on It's one of the biggest fears people-especially those from out-of-state-have when they travel across Kansas: "What if there's a tornado?" While the odds are low of running into a tornadic storm, the reality is that it could happen and you need to know ahead of time what your options are. The Kansas Turnpike is a great and convenient highway system criss-crossing the state and connecting the state's major cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.