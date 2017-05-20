Topekans looking forward to entertainment district law, though work remains

The expected passage of a state bill that would allow Topeka to establish areas where people can consume alcohol outside of restaurants and bars has created excitement among local officials who have been pushing for such an option for more than 15 years. But even if the bill passes this Legislative session as state leaders grapple with tax bills and education funding, significant work must be done on a local level to make it happen, said Mike Morse, a partner at KS Commercial who has worked on creating entertainment districts since 2008.

