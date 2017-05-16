The Appleseed Cast, Nap Eyes, CAAMP and More Among 2nd Wave Announced for Green Music Fest lineup
Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce and Subterranean are thrilled to announce the second wave of artists to join Green Music Fest's 2017 lineup: Nothing, Jay Som, The Appleseed Cast, Erika Wennerstrom , Nap Eyes, Forth Wanderers, CAAMP, Two Cow Garage, Henry Jamison, Shannen Moser, Jennifer Hall, Bonelang, ESSO, Church Booty, Nashon Halloway Band and Belonger. Previously announced headliners for Chicago's award-winning Green Music Fest are R&B rocker JD McPherson, alt-country rock group Lucero and Canadian alternative rock band July Talk.
