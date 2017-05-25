Regents choose Douglas Girod to be next KU chancellor
Douglas Girod has been named the 18th chancellor for the University of Kansas following a unanimous vote Thursday by the Kansas Board of Regents. The regents voted Thursday afternoon after meeting with finalists earlier in the week.
