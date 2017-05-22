Property-Management Firm Garber Enterprises Proposes Self-Storage for Lawrence, KS
Property-management company Garber Enterprises Inc. intends to develop a self-storage facility on 11.36 acres in the 1700 block of E. 902 Road in Lawrence, Kan. The Douglas County Commission last week unanimously approved a conditional-use permit, following the previous approval by the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission, according to the source.
