Prejudice, Not Principle, Underlines 'free-speech Defense' of Racist Language
Two researchers at the University of Kansas have conducted a study suggesting that "explicit racial prejudice is a reliable predictor of the 'free speech defense' of racist expression." Lawrence, KS - infoZine - The paper authored by Mark H. White, a graduate student in psychology, and Christian Crandall, professor of psychology, appears online currently in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
