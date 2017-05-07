Motorcycle crash in Douglas County ki...

Motorcycle crash in Douglas County kills Lawrence man, 45

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. near the intersection of N. 1400 Road and E 2350 Road, about a half-mile southeast of Eudora. A man has died and a woman was injured after the motorcycle the man was driving was involved in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night in Douglas County.

