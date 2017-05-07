Kansas Native Presses Bike Trek on Behalf of Butterflies

A Kansas native who has hiked the entire Continental Divide, canoed the Missouri River and biked from South America's Andes into Texas is trying to add another 10,000-mile bike trip to her list of adventures. Sara Dykman, 32 and formerly of Johnson County, is roughly 2,200 miles into her trek that began in March in Mexico, hoping to draw attention to the famously orange-and-black monarch butterflies that each year make their own cross-country migrations, The Kansas City Star reported.

