Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging to hold annual fundraiser
The fundraiser benefiting the agency's Guardian Angel Fund will be 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave. Lana Renae and Dereck Hood, of Topeka, are the event's honorary co-chairs. Honored guests include Joann and Ron Hurst, of Lawrence, and Elsa and Herb Edmonds, of McLouth, who will be recognized for outstanding volunteer efforts in their communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May 12
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC