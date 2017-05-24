Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging to hold ...

Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging to hold annual fundraiser

The fundraiser benefiting the agency's Guardian Angel Fund will be 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave. Lana Renae and Dereck Hood, of Topeka, are the event's honorary co-chairs. Honored guests include Joann and Ron Hurst, of Lawrence, and Elsa and Herb Edmonds, of McLouth, who will be recognized for outstanding volunteer efforts in their communities.

