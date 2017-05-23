Graduate school awards presented at spring ceremonies
During two recent ceremonies, the University of Kansas School of Graduate Studies recognized graduates, faculty and staff for their accomplishments. Two doctoral graduates received a 2017 Marnie and Bill Argersinger Award at the doctoral hooding ceremony May 13. They were presented the prize for outstanding doctoral dissertations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May 12
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC