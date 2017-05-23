Center announces name change, reaffirms commitment to supporting community engagement at KU
The Center for Civic and Social Responsibility has announced it will return to using its original name, the Center the Service Learning. "The unit began in 2005 as a response to student initiatives that challenged the administration to invest in and link community service with the curriculum in a formal way," said John Augusto, center director.
