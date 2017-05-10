5 Reasons Your Toes Keep Cramping-and How to Get Relief

You know that strange thing when your toes start twitching and involuntarily twisting around each other? Or when you wake up in the middle of the night with your foot flexed, immovable, and shooting with pain? What is with those cramps? "They're usually a warning that you're overdoing it," says Charles Kim, MD, a musculoskeletal rehab specialist at NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation. "But if you feel cramping getting worse and not relenting, you should talk to a doctor."

