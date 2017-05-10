5 Reasons Your Toes Keep Cramping-and How to Get Relief
You know that strange thing when your toes start twitching and involuntarily twisting around each other? Or when you wake up in the middle of the night with your foot flexed, immovable, and shooting with pain? What is with those cramps? "They're usually a warning that you're overdoing it," says Charles Kim, MD, a musculoskeletal rehab specialist at NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation. "But if you feel cramping getting worse and not relenting, you should talk to a doctor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|Fri
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC