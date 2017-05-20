2017 Undergraduate Research Mentor Award Winners Announced
Three people were honored at KU's 20th Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium for their extraordinary commitment to mentoring undergraduate researchers. Audrey Lamb, professor of molecular biosciences, and Lorie Vanchena, associate professor of Germanic languages and literatures, received the K. Barbara Schowen Undergraduate Research Mentor Award .
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears
|May 12
|Kankan
|1
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC