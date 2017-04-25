Women's Recognition Banquet to honor outstanding students, staff
The Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity will host the Women's Recognition Banquet at 6:30 p.m. today, April 25, at the Kansas Union Ballroom. KU will recognize outstanding faculty, staff and students at this annual event in addition to previously announced Kansas Women's Hall of Fame honorees.
