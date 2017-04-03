Untold stories of Spanish immigrants the focus of the 2017 Woodyard Lecture
The crowdfunded effort to recover ephemera, reveal untold stories of 20th century Spanish immigration and connect immigrant communities are some topics to be explored at the 2017 George and Eleanor Woodyard Lecture. James FernA ndez, professor of Spanish & Portuguese at New York University, will present "Invisible Immigrants: Spaniards in the U.S. ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 30
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC