Topeka man and woman arrested after chase, crash late Saturday in Lawrence
A Topeka man and woman were booked into the Douglas County Jail early Sunday after a car chase that ended with a multi-vehicle crash on the west side of Lawrence. According to Douglas County online jail records, Domme was booked in connection with driving under the influence and fleeing or attempting to elude.
