The murderous technology from the 'War to end all wars'
The murderous technology from the 'War to end all wars' World War I: Lest we forget murderous technology Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pbdH3W The reported use of Sarin gas in Syria recently caused a justifiable uproar in the worldwide community. Even war has rules, and using chemical weapons crosses a line set by the major powers in 1925, shortly after the end of World War I. The ban was put in place in part because of the horrific experiences of chlorine and mustard gas on the battlefield over a century ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 30
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC