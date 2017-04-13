The murderous technology from the 'Wa...

The murderous technology from the 'War to end all wars'

The murderous technology from the 'War to end all wars' World War I: Lest we forget murderous technology Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pbdH3W The reported use of Sarin gas in Syria recently caused a justifiable uproar in the worldwide community. Even war has rules, and using chemical weapons crosses a line set by the major powers in 1925, shortly after the end of World War I. The ban was put in place in part because of the horrific experiences of chlorine and mustard gas on the battlefield over a century ago.

