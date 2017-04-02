Survey reveals morale problems among ...

Survey reveals morale problems among University of Kansas faculty and staff

Faculty and staff at the University of Kansas reported declining morale because of concerns about salary, lack of support, increased workload and the state government's increasing role in running the university, according to a "climate" survey taken on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses last fall. The survey, which was conducted in fall 2016 by a consulting firm hired by the university, found 64 percent of faculty and 55 percent of staff "seriously considered" leaving the university in the past year, The Lawrence Journal-World reported .

