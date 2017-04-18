Street vaulters shine on day two of Kansas Relays
GALLERY LAWRENCE, Kan. - More than 1,500 fans were treated to star-studded and high-flying entertainment as an elite pole vault competition took to the streets of Lawrence on day two of the 90th Kansas Relays Thursday.
