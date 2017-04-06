Spring dance concert will feature music ranging from Gershwin to Styx
Featuring live music and work from Midwestern guest artists, the University Dance Company's spring concert will be full of original, exciting work. The shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 27-28 and 2 p.m. April 29 at the Lawrence Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 30
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC