Spencer Museum hosts performance series by KC artist Mark Southerland
The Spencer Museum of Art will host Kansas City-based artist Mark Southerland as a Rocket Grants Resident Artist for a series of musical performances beginning Wednesday, April 26. Southerland's residency is in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of Charlotte Street Foundation , which coordinates the Rocket Grants program in partnership with the Spencer Museum. Southerland received a 2013-2014 grant from this program, which supports innovative, artist-driven projects outside established arts venues and is funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 30
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC