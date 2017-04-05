Spencer Museum hosts international ex...

Spencer Museum hosts international exhibition, conference on Korean screens

The Spencer Museum of Art is one of three U.S. institutions to host the international exhibition " The Power and Pleasure of Possessions in Korean Painted Screens ," which will be on view April 15 to June 11. The opening of the exhibition is accompanied by a two-day conference, Paintings in Brilliant Colors: Korean Chaekgeori Screens of the Joseon Dynasty, on April 14-15. The conference is free and open to the public, but registration is required by Friday, April 7. This exhibition of 13 screens from 18th- and 19th-century Korea features a genre of still-life painting known as chaekgeori, loosely translated as "books and things."

