School of Education announces final session of 2016-17 professional development series in Kansas ...
The School of Education at the University of Kansas has announced the final session of the 2016-2017 Strategies Event Series at the Edwards Campus on April 22. The third session of the series, "Helping Students Succeed: Mindset Makes the Difference," will feature Reva Friedman, associate professor in the Department of Curriculum & Teaching. The presentation will teach participants about the concept of mindset as it relates to teaching and explore ways in which school structures can support or sabotage the development of growth-oriented mindsets.
