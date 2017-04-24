Rock Creek could undergo name change
Jeff Risley, business development leader for Lawrence engineering firm Bartlett and West, said Wednesday at the monthly city, county and school board luncheon there are benefits to exploring a name change for the park, located southeast of Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 30
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC