Rock Chalk Classic rescheduled for Fr...

Rock Chalk Classic rescheduled for Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Kansas Jayhawks

Updated Schedule LAWRENCE, Kan. - With inclement weather expected in the Lawrence area this weekend, the Kansas track & field team has elected to move its home meet, the Rock Chalk Classic, to Friday, April 28. The meet, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be held Friday afternoon and evening at Rock Chalk Park with the first field events slated to begin at 2 p.m., and the first running events set to begin at 5 p.m. The Rock Chalk Park ticket office will open at 1 p.m., with admission to the meet $8 for adults, $5 for seniors/youth and free for KU students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr 6 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar 30 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar '17 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,266 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC