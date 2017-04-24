Rock Chalk Classic rescheduled for Friday

Updated Schedule LAWRENCE, Kan. - With inclement weather expected in the Lawrence area this weekend, the Kansas track & field team has elected to move its home meet, the Rock Chalk Classic, to Friday, April 28. The meet, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be held Friday afternoon and evening at Rock Chalk Park with the first field events slated to begin at 2 p.m., and the first running events set to begin at 5 p.m. The Rock Chalk Park ticket office will open at 1 p.m., with admission to the meet $8 for adults, $5 for seniors/youth and free for KU students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.