RND Corner Grill to open second location in Topeka, filling former Kansan Grill location

Signage is now up for the new RND Topeka restaurant at 705 S. Kansas Ave., a new restaurant in downtown Topeka. Co-Owner Cody Foster said he hopes the restaurant will open in the first quarter of 2018.

