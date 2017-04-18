Renewal of student testing contract tabled after problems
Kansas education officials are holding off on renewing a contract with the state's student assessment provider after the latest delays caused by technical problems. State Education Commissioner Randy Watson told state school board members Tuesday that there are "many other options" for delivering the test and that officials "want things to be reliable," The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
