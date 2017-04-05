Presentations planned as part of Grad...

Presentations planned as part of Graduate Student Appreciation Week

The University of Kansas is recognizing the work of graduate students to the university with a range of events during national Graduate Student Appreciation Week, April 3-7, and throughout the month of April. "Graduate students bring so much energy and ideas to the campus to stimulate our scholarship and teaching," said Michael Roberts, dean of graduate studies.

Lawrence, KS

