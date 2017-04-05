Presentations planned as part of Graduate Student Appreciation Week
The University of Kansas is recognizing the work of graduate students to the university with a range of events during national Graduate Student Appreciation Week, April 3-7, and throughout the month of April. "Graduate students bring so much energy and ideas to the campus to stimulate our scholarship and teaching," said Michael Roberts, dean of graduate studies.
