Political scientists, historian can discuss call for British snap election
British Prime Minister Theresa May in a surprise move Tuesday called for a general election three years ahead of schedule. According to international news reports, May's call for a snap election on June 8 is an apparent effort to seek more leeway in coming Brexit negotiations with the European Union, especially if May's Conservative Party gains seats in the House of Commons as expected.
