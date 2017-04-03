Political backdrop in Russia is impor...

Political backdrop in Russia is important context in St. Petersburg subway blast, researcher says

The recent political backdrop in Russia, including large protests, and its relationship with neighboring countries will be an important context in any response to Monday's subway explosion in St. Petersburg, according to a University of Kansas researcher of Russian foreign policy. According to national news reports , 11 people died and dozens more were injured in a blast on the Russia city's metro system, and Russian authorities have described it as a terrorist attack.

