Political backdrop in Russia is important context in St. Petersburg subway blast, researcher says
The recent political backdrop in Russia, including large protests, and its relationship with neighboring countries will be an important context in any response to Monday's subway explosion in St. Petersburg, according to a University of Kansas researcher of Russian foreign policy. According to national news reports , 11 people died and dozens more were injured in a blast on the Russia city's metro system, and Russian authorities have described it as a terrorist attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 30
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar 4
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC