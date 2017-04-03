Perry agency expands with addition of agents
The licensed agents have been associated with Tozier Parkway Housh Jones, an Overland Park agency, now closed with the retirement of its owners. Gantz herself was once affiliated with this agency prior to opening her own agency in Perry in January 2008.
