Out & About hot tickets, April 28-May 5
The Kansas Youth Chorale will perform its spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church, 3033 S.W. MacVicar Ave. Hayden High School singers and guest performers are partnering with the KYC and will sing the second set of the program. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door or $8 in advance at any Community Bank location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 30
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC