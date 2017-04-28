Out & About hot tickets, April 28-May 5

Out & About hot tickets, April 28-May 5

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas Youth Chorale will perform its spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church, 3033 S.W. MacVicar Ave. Hayden High School singers and guest performers are partnering with the KYC and will sing the second set of the program. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door or $8 in advance at any Community Bank location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr 6 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar 30 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar '17 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC