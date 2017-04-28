Out & About hot tickets, April 28-May 5

The Kansas Youth Chorale will perform its spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church, 3033 S.W. MacVicar Ave. Hayden High School singers and guest performers are partnering with the KYC and will sing the second set of the program. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door or $8 in advance at any Community Bank location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.