Lawrence police wanting to talk with ...

Lawrence police wanting to talk with witness after Subway robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Via's Pizza & More is expected to reopen after announcing on their Facebook page last month that they were working on a sale of the Topeka b A Lyon County man tells KSNT News he's lucky to be alive after a stranger broke into his garage and tried to stab him last week. LAWRENCE, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal Fleener Mar 30 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar 19 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan '17 jeffryhelmsbike 14
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC