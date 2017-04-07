KU offering opportunity to learn about - ecosphere studies'

In partnership with the Land Institute, the KU Environmental Studies Program, the KU Center for Sustainability and The Commons have developed a day of activities to introduce "ecosphere studies," an alternate approach to the current model for higher education. As part of the Future University programming at The Commons, this series of three events on Thursday, April 13, will offer attendees a chance to explore their capacity to observe, think critically, make decisions and learn through direct engagement with their natural surroundings.

