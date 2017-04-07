KU offering opportunity to learn abou...

KU offering opportunity to learn about - ecosphere studies'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University of Kansas

In partnership with the Land Institute, the KU Environmental Studies Program, the KU Center for Sustainability and The Commons have developed a day of activities to introduce "ecosphere studies," an alternate approach to the current model for higher education. As part of the Future University programming at The Commons, this series of three events on Thursday, April 13, will offer attendees a chance to explore their capacity to observe, think critically, make decisions and learn through direct engagement with their natural surroundings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) 18 hr stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar 30 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar 19 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC