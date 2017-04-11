KC, Lawrence musicians will perform Beatles music for Audio-Reader benefit
The "All You Need is Love" Music of the Beatles benefit concert will feature a local group of all-star Kansas City and Lawrence area musicians. Artists include Pat Tomek from The Rainmakers, solo artist Darrell Lea, Dave Tanner from Liverpool, Paul Lemon from Potters Field, Mike Penner from Broken Arrows, Todd Grantham of The Quivers and special guest Fast Johnny Ricker.
