Kansas rowing's Sunflower Showdown moved to Friday
Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, Kansas rowing's Sunflower Showdown against K-State has been moved to Friday evening on the Kansas River. The regatta begins at 5:45 p.m. and will last until approximately 7 p.m., followed by the recognition of KU's senior class.
