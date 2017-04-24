Hawks, Cops and Kids set for May 6
Kansas Athletics, along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lawrence are teaming up to host the annual Hawks, Cops and Kids event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 6 at Robinson Gymnasium on the University of Kansas Campus. Local law enforcement and KU student-athletes will join together to host this fun-filled free event.
