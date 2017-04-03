German Club earns awards
The poster created by Allie Jo Hiatt, Trinity Wickstrom, Alexa Schlagel, Destiny Calvin and Devyn Wyman earned first place. Abilene High School German students participated in SchA1 4lerkongress at KU Saturday, March 3. Sponsored by the Kansas Association of Teachers of German, SchA1 4lerkongress is supported by the faculty of several Universities including the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Bethel College and Johnson County Community College.
