George Joins Qualifying Ranks, Seddon Breaks Record at Kansas
Lawrence, Kan.-Buoyed by the best competition they will likely face all year, several Statesmen track and field athletes came up with huge performances at the Kansas Relays Wednesday through Friday. Earl George recorded 5,780 points in the decathlon, moving him into 11th place in the NAIA; the top 16 individuals at year's end qualify for nationals.
