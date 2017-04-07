External factors make 4th Congression...

External factors make 4th Congressional District special election interesting, professor says

External factors at the federal and state levels could make it interesting in what is a heavily Republican district of south-central Kansas, said a University of Kansas political science expert on Congress and Kansas politics. According to media reports , national Republican groups have put last-minute advertising funds into the race and political websites have downgraded the race from a lock for the GOP.

