Exterminators battle bed bugs at Lawrence call center

Monday Apr 10

Exterminators are working to eradicate a bed bug infestation at a Lawrence call center that does data management for the federal government. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that city code enforcement manager Brian Jimenez says the Douglas County Health Department forwarded several reports to the city after receiving calls from employees at General Dynamics Information Technology.

