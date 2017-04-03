Drummer from Fabulous Flippers dies listening to James Brown
Mr. Tammen, a renaissance man who drummed, trimmed trees, loved M&Ms and Coca-Cola, ran night clubs and invested in local real estate, died Thursday night at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis. He was 72. "He was so easy to get along with," said Terry Weiman of Hays, the band's lead guitar player, leader and founder of the Flippers.
