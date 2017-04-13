Dropping large non-nuclear bomb on ISIS tunnels unlikely to...
The U.S. military on Thursday dropped one of the largest non-nuclear bombs in its arsenal, targeting Islamic State caves in Afghanistan. A University of Kansas researcher who studies terrorism and extremist groups said while the tactic could be effective for remote caves, the bombing would not likely influence long-term operations against the Islamic State because so many ISIS forces are in populated areas.
