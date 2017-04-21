Discussion: - Free Speech on a Univer...

Discussion: - Free Speech on a University Campus'

How does the First Amendment intersect with the primary responsibilities of a public university? An upcoming event at the University of Kansas will explore how it protects student, faculty and staff, facilitates the dissemination of research and offers opportunities for activism and advocacy on campus. In a year when its programming has focused largely on The Future University and Framing the Dialogue, conversations have encouraged audiences to consider the value of having discussions that are challenging but necessary.

