Critics question hiring practices, work ethic of Kansas securities commission staff
Gov. Sam Brownback's proposal to fold Kansas' securities enforcement agency into the state's insurance department has yet to clear the Legislature, but debate inspired by the recommendation continues to raise highly charged political questions. A former fraud investigator for the Kansas Securities Commission alleged Commissioner Josh Ney and attorneys hired by Ney were selected, in part, based on their political or religious credentials and had engaged in partisan activities beneficial to Ney, Brownback or others.
