Audio-Reader expands telephone service to Springfield
The Audio-Reader Network, an audio information service for people who have difficulty reading standard print, is now reading the Springfield News Leader for subscribers to its Lions Telephone Reader service. In addition, ads for Cash Saver Cost Plus, Price Cutter and Harter House grocery stores are available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 30
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar 4
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC