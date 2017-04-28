At Home: Lawrence sale features several varieties of native plants
The Grassland Heritage Foundation is having its annual Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 on the lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 1011 Vermont in Lawrence. GHF plant experts will assist buyers in choosing from more than 50 species of native wildflowers and grasses for home landscapes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar '17
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC