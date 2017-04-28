At Home: Lawrence sale features sever...

At Home: Lawrence sale features several varieties of native plants

Friday Apr 28

The Grassland Heritage Foundation is having its annual Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 on the lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 1011 Vermont in Lawrence. GHF plant experts will assist buyers in choosing from more than 50 species of native wildflowers and grasses for home landscapes.

Lawrence, KS

