Archaeologist can comment on 130,000-year-old site in Southern California

A University of Kansas researcher is available to comment on findings published today in the prestigious journal Nature that purport to establish the oldest well-documented archaeological site in North America at 130,000 years old. The study's lead author, Steven Holen, who directs the Center for American Paleolithic Research in South Dakota, and a co-author, Jared Beeton, of Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado, earned their doctorates from KU.

